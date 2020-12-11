Demand for 25 lakh to 1 crore health cover spikes post covid-19: survey

As much as 35% of the first-time buyers are going for health insurance policies, with high sum insured, compared with less than 2% last year, the buying pattern of the last two months on Policybazaar.com, an online marketplace for insurance, shows. A high-sum-insured plan means an insurance cover of ₹25 lakh to ₹1 crore.

The survey also showed that among those choosing the high-sum-insured plans, around 52% were in the age group of 30-40 years, while among this demographic, only 13% buyers had pre-existing diseases.

Also Read: Behind the anti-climactic end to Hollywood studios’ romance with Bollywood

“There is a lot of awareness about health insurance right now. Moreover, there is also fear due to covid-19. Young healthy people have now realized that a critical illness doesn’t only happen to those in the age group of around 55-60 years," said Amit Chhabra, head, health insurance, Policybazaar.com.

The second big factor behind this change in trend is affordability. “The cost of high-sum-insured plans has come down drastically this year. So, from an average premium of around ₹35,000 last year, the price has come down to as low as ₹15,000 for plans with high cover. This affordability meant that people could go for high-sum-insured plans," he added.

Moreover, flexibility in the premium payment option has resulted in people going for higher cover. For example, under a monthly option, policyholders can pay ₹1,250 each month instead of forking out ₹15,000 in one go.

The data also showed that out of the total high-sum-insured policies sold on Policybazaar.com, 47% of buyers went for a sum insured of ₹25 lakh, ₹30 lakh and ₹50 lakh, while the share for those with ₹1 crore cover stood at 53%.

The demand for single-year policy term was also higher at 62.4%, followed by three-year and two-year policy term, respectively. In multi-year health insurance policy, customers get a cover for more than one year on paying premium for the full policy term in one go.

“Some people go for multi-year plans, as these come with a substantial discount on premium. For example, for a two-year plan with a yearly premium of ₹10,000, policyholders can get a discount of around 7.5-10%, which can go up to 15% for a three-year policy," said Chhabra.

The survey also showed that 29% of people bought individual health insurance, while the other 71% chose to invest in family floater plans with a higher sum insured.

According to the company, it accounts for roughly half of all internet-based insurance purchases in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via