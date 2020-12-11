OPEN APP
Demand for 25 lakh to 1 crore health cover spikes post covid-19: survey
Experts say there is a lot of awareness about health insurance right now and there is also fear due to covid-19. (ANI)

2 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 04:40 PM IST Abhinav Kaul

  • As much as 35% of the first-time buyers are going for health insurance policies, with high sum insured, compared with less than 2% last year, the buying pattern of the last two months on Policybazaar.com shows.

As much as 35% of the first-time buyers are going for health insurance policies, with high sum insured, compared with less than 2% last year, the buying pattern of the last two months on Policybazaar.com, an online marketplace for insurance, shows. A high-sum-insured plan means an insurance cover of 25 lakh to 1 crore.

The survey also showed that among those choosing the high-sum-insured plans, around 52% were in the age group of 30-40 years, while among this demographic, only 13% buyers had pre-existing diseases.

“There is a lot of awareness about health insurance right now. Moreover, there is also fear due to covid-19. Young healthy people have now realized that a critical illness doesn’t only happen to those in the age group of around 55-60 years," said Amit Chhabra, head, health insurance, Policybazaar.com.

The second big factor behind this change in trend is affordability. “The cost of high-sum-insured plans has come down drastically this year. So, from an average premium of around 35,000 last year, the price has come down to as low as 15,000 for plans with high cover. This affordability meant that people could go for high-sum-insured plans," he added.

Moreover, flexibility in the premium payment option has resulted in people going for higher cover. For example, under a monthly option, policyholders can pay 1,250 each month instead of forking out 15,000 in one go.

The data also showed that out of the total high-sum-insured policies sold on Policybazaar.com, 47% of buyers went for a sum insured of 25 lakh, 30 lakh and 50 lakh, while the share for those with 1 crore cover stood at 53%.

The demand for single-year policy term was also higher at 62.4%, followed by three-year and two-year policy term, respectively. In multi-year health insurance policy, customers get a cover for more than one year on paying premium for the full policy term in one go.

“Some people go for multi-year plans, as these come with a substantial discount on premium. For example, for a two-year plan with a yearly premium of 10,000, policyholders can get a discount of around 7.5-10%, which can go up to 15% for a three-year policy," said Chhabra.

The survey also showed that 29% of people bought individual health insurance, while the other 71% chose to invest in family floater plans with a higher sum insured.

According to the company, it accounts for roughly half of all internet-based insurance purchases in India.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

