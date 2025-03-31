Money
How you can cut costs of holding demat accounts
Summary
- Basic services demat account doesn't charge any annual maintenance charges if the holding value is within certain threshold
Do you have demat accounts with multiple brokers? Not only are you paying higher annual maintenance charges (AMCs), but these charges add up for every such account. But there is a way to lower this payout: open a basic services demat account (BDSA).
