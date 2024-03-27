Demat accounts: From holding to pledging of shares, here are the features available
Having a demat account grants you access to various benefits. Firstly, you can participate in Initial Public offerings (IPOs) and receive dividends, bonus shares, and other corporate actions directly into your account.
India's capital market, boasting a century-long legacy, grappled with inefficiencies stemming from paper-based trade settlement, resulting in issues such as bad delivery and delayed title transfers. The enactment of the Depositories Act of 1996 has revolutionised the Indian stock market, facilitating seamless digital transactions of securities without a necessitating physical presence on trading floors.