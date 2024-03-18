Demat Accounts: How does dematerialisation benefit investors? MintGenie explains
Indian capital market growth in the 1990s led to challenges with paper-based transactions. The Depositories Act of 1996 established depository systems like NSDL and CDSL, enabling dematerialisation of physical shares into electronic form.
The transition from physical share trading on exchange floors, conducted via open outcry systems, to the seamless execution of transactions through mobile trading platforms represents a notable transformation in the stock market.