Money
Demat or SOA: Know how to choose the right account
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 5 min read 09 Apr 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
- SOA is free, while demat accounts have multiple options for these interested in active trading.
Mutual fund (MF) investors in the country are spoilt for choice. There are 1,500-odd MF schemes that vie for investor attention. So, after making the right choice, what happens to the MF units that you buy? Read on.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less