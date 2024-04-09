Demat or SOA: Know how to choose the right account

The right platform

Choosing the right platform for your investments is important. Fintech firms currently allow you to choose from a host of MF schemes but you need to decide whether you want to hold the units in demat or the SOA format. There are other ways to invest as well. You can also invest directly using an AMC’s website (or app) which stores your units in SOA. The only drawback is that you have to create a separate account for each AMC. Another way is to use the service of the Mutual Fund Utilities (MFU) platform. MFU is a transaction platform run by all MF houses under the aegis of the association of mutual funds in India. MFU allows you to hold units in SA format.