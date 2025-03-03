It is important to note that, applying for a home loan is a big milestone towards the realisation of the dream of the homeowner. However, the home loan application can be rejected due to one or two reasons, and the applicants would get confused, having no idea what they are expected to do next.
It is crucial to note and follow that as of March 2025, home loan interest rates in India continue to remain competitive, with several lenders offering attractive options. For instance, some public sector banks are offering rates as low as 8.1% to 8.15% per annum, while major private banks like HDFC and ICICI start at 8.75% per annum.
Several reasons due to which home loans are rejected are: low credit scores, high debt-to-income ratio, inconsistent employment history, insufficient income, no proper personal loan history etc. By knowing why the application got rejected and what you need to do in return towards successfully securing a home loan is crucial to understand, and it can be made easier and more seamless in the future by following several important points:
When your home loan application is rejected, the following are some actions you can take:
Keeping these reasons in mind and taking such proactive measures, you will be able to maximise your chances of getting a home loan in the future. Compare and contrast different lenders always so that you end up with the best suited home loan according to your financial condition.
(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)
