Dental treatment is costly. Here’s how you can finance it
Most insurance policies, however, do not provide enough coverage for treating oral health problems
New Delhi: Why do people often put off their regular visit to the dentist? That, health experts say, is because they give less importance to oral care and dental hygiene until it is too late. While regular visits to the dentists are as critical as regular body checks, most people wait till the toothache gets unbearable. By then though, the cost of treatment can soar. For instance, a root canal can cost several thousands of rupees and dental implants even more.