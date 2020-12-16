Deposit cover payout depends on the bank accounts you hold

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) cancelled the licence of The Karad Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd, a Maharashtra -based co-operative bank, on 7 December. The bank has been under the regulator’s directions since November 2017.

Typically, after a bank’s licence is cancelled by RBI, it undergoes liquidation. The assets of the bank are used to pay the claimant (depositors). This is also the stage where depositors get clarity that the bank has no future and other banks are not interested to acquire it or merge with it.

“On liquidation, every depositor is entitled to repayment of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of ₹5 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corp. (DICGC) as per usual terms and conditions," said RBI, in a press release about The Karad Janata Sahakari Bank.

More than 99% of the depositors of the bank will get full payment of their deposits from DICGC, according to the banking regulator.

If your bank is under RBI’s observation or its licence has been cancelled, here’s how much money you will get from deposit insurance and when.

what do you get?

The deposit insurance you get will depend on the nature of accounts you hold with a bank.

In general, deposit insurance of ₹5 lakh is what a person has across all accounts with a bank. Say, a person has a current account that has a balance of ₹3 lakh, savings account with a balance of ₹2 lakh and fixed deposit of ₹4 lakh with a bank that is undergoing liquidation, the depositor will receive up to ₹5 lakh only.

What happens if the person holds an account in the name of a proprietary firm? Such accounts held under sole proprietorship, too, will be aggregated with other individual accounts. However, if a depositor has an account as a partner of a firm or a guardian of a minor or as a director of a company or trustee of trust; such accounts are not counted with the individual accounts. Each of these will have a separate insurance of ₹5 lakh.

How deposit insurance is calculated for joint accounts is tricky. Say, a person holds a joint savings account with his wife and a savings account in his individual name. In such a case, both accounts will be considered as different and each will get a ₹5 lakh cover, according to information available on DICGC’s website.

What if two people, say A and B, hold a joint savings account and a joint current account? In such a case, if the order of the names (A first and B second) is the same in both the accounts, their balances will be aggregated when DICGC pays deposit insurance.

However, if the order of the names is different (A and B in one account and B and A in the second), DICGC considers such accounts to be “held in the different capacity and different right". In other words, each of the accounts will then get a cover of ₹5 lakh.

WHEN DO you get?

When a bank goes into liquidation, a liquidator is appointed to aggregate all the accounts.

DICGC pays the liquidator the claim amount within two months of receiving the list of depositors and the respective amounts. If a bank is merged or acquired by another one, DICGC pays the acquiring bank. DICGC doesn’t deal with depositors directly.

The best part is that DICGC insures the principal as well as interest up to ₹5 lakh. But the liquidation process takes time.

It makes sense for depositors to spread their savings across banks up to the deposit insurance limit so that their risks are spread out.

