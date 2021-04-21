Deposit date in PPF account matter for investors. How to maximise interest

Speaking on the PPF interest calculation Mumbai-based tax and investment expert Balwant Jain said, "As per the PPF account rule, PPF interest is calculated on the basis of minimum PPF balance from 5th to the last date of that month. In that case, if a PPF account holder makes a deposit in one's PPF account from 1st to 5th of any month, the PPF account holder will be able to get PPF interest accrued in one's PPF account for that month too. So, by depositing from 1st to 5th of the month, the PPF account holder gets an opportunity to maximise one's income from the PPF account."

