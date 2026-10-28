Deposited wedding gift money in your bank account? ITAT ruling explains when cash deposits can face income tax

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Pune, has accepted ₹2.75 lakh of a bank employee’s ₹3 lakh cash deposits as explained by wedding gifts and accumulated savings, while sustaining an addition of ₹25,000 because supporting confirmations were missing for some gifts.

In Smt. Manisha Madhukar Shatalwar vs Income Tax Officer, Ward-3(2), Nagpur, ITA No. 552/NAG/2026, for assessment year 2016-17, the tribunal considered the taxpayer’s employment, the list of wedding-gift donors and her financial circumstances before deciding how much of the cash deposit could be treated as explained. Accountant Member Manish Borad pronounced the order on 14 October 2026.

The ruling highlights the importance of retaining evidence of the source of cash deposited in a bank account. Although the tribunal recognised the customary practice of giving cash gifts at weddings, it did not accept the entire deposit merely because the taxpayer attributed it to marriage gifts.

Why the ITAT accepted most of the ₹ 3 lakh cash deposit The taxpayer was employed with Indian Overseas Bank and had declared income of ₹3,10,270 in her income tax return filed on 1 August 2016.

Her marriage took place on 3 December 2014. She told the tribunal that she had received cash gifts totalling ₹3,19,422 from relatives, family members and friends on the occasion. She retained the money and subsequently deposited ₹3 lakh into her bank account in six instalments of ₹50,000 each to make a fixed deposit, according to the order.

The assessing officer had treated the ₹3 lakh as unexplained cash deposits. The taxpayer’s explanation was not accepted by the first appellate authority, prompting her to approach the tribunal.

Before the ITAT, she submitted a list of people who had given her wedding gifts. The tribunal noted that the list generally showed gifts ranging from ₹100 to ₹10,000, with a few amounts between ₹15,000 and ₹19,000.

The tribunal observed that receiving cash gifts at weddings was a customary practice in India. It also referred to the statutory treatment of money received on the occasion of an individual’s marriage, noting that the relevant provision did not prescribe a monetary ceiling for such receipts.

However, the tribunal said the genuineness of the gifts had to be examined in light of the taxpayer’s family circumstances and other facts. It considered her employment with a bank, regular income tax return filings, the donor list and the explanation that the money was subsequently used to make a fixed deposit.

Taking these circumstances and her accumulated savings into account, the tribunal treated ₹2.75 lakh as explained and deleted the addition to that extent.

Why ₹ 25,000 remained taxable as unexplained money The tribunal did not grant complete relief because the taxpayer had not furnished confirmations for cash gifts exceeding ₹10,000.

Although it accepted the overall explanation for most of the deposit, it sustained the remaining ₹25,000 addition. The appeal was therefore partly allowed.

The decision does not mean that taxpayers can automatically explain cash deposits by describing them as wedding gifts. The tribunal assessed the evidence and surrounding circumstances in this particular case, rather than accepting every claimed gift without scrutiny.

For taxpayers, the practical lesson is to preserve details of wedding gifts, including the names of donors and the amounts received, alongside bank records showing when the money was deposited or invested. Where the source of a deposit is questioned, documentation can help establish the link between the claimed receipt and the money in the account.