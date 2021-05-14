Depreciation on goodwill – caution!

In the past, in many cases, taxpayers used to bundle together other intangibles such as dealer network, marketing rights, business information etc. and depreciation was claimed on the entire amount as goodwill. Considering this amendment, the taxpayers may now need to undertake a detailed exercise of segregating and assigning values individually to other intangibles as well, where depreciation may still be available. This aspect has to be carefully evaluated, as dispute with the tax authorities is not ruled out, especially in case of those items that are not specially mentioned in the list of intangibles.