Despite earning ₹2.2 lakh monthly, Mumbai couple struggles to save. Reddit explains why

A Mumbai resident has ignited a discussion on Reddit after claiming that he and his partner struggle to save money despite earning a combined monthly income of ₹2.2 lakh.

In a post titled "Mumbai is too expensive to live", the man detailed the couple's expenses and sought advice from fellow Reddit users on how to manage their finances more effectively. The post quickly gained traction, with users debating whether the issue stemmed from Mumbai's high cost of living or the couple's spending habits.

Couple Shares Detailed Expense Breakdown Explaining their situation, the man wrote, "Me and my partner collectively make ₹2.2 lakh pm. We stay in a 1 BHK, far from our respective parental homes, and are barely saving any money. Help would be appreciated in helping us budget."

He then provided a breakdown of the couple's monthly expenses.

According to the post, they spend ₹44,000 on rent for their one-bedroom apartment in Mumbai. Travel to and from work costs another ₹5,000-6,000 each month, while electricity bills add another ₹5,000-6,000.

The couple also spends ₹8,000 on a maid and approximately ₹20,000 on groceries, gas and other household expenses.

One of the largest components of their budget is investments. The man revealed that they invest ₹60,000 every month through systematic investment plans (SIPs), with ₹50,000 contributed by his partner and ₹10,000 by him.

In addition, they spend ₹5,000 on medications and around ₹12,000-13,000 on social outings, which he said are often linked to workplace commitments.

"12-13k going out, mostly obligatory office parties that you have to go to and spend money or contribute towards," he wrote.

Unexpected Expenses Eat Into Savings The man said that based on their calculations, they should still be able to save significantly more each month.

"Ideally, after this, we should have approx. 60k towards more savings. However, we constantly find ourselves without any money as the month closes," he explained.

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He attributed the issue partly to unplanned purchases and travel expenses.

"Some days it's clothes for me, other days it's for her, then a watch, maybe a perfume," he wrote.

Travel to their hometown is another major expense. According to the post, a single visit can cost the couple as much as ₹45,000.

"We try for train tickets, but my work is such that my leave schedule is finalised at the very last minute, barely one day in advance," he said, adding that gifts for parents and additional expenses during visits further increase costs.

Reddit Users Offer Financial Advice The post prompted numerous responses, with many users arguing that the couple's challenge was less about Mumbai's living costs and more about discretionary spending.

One user commented, "Honestly, sounds more like a spending problem. A fair part of SIPs are your savings dude. Cut sips if you are unable to manage your basic necessities."

Another wrote, "Classic spending problem. Term for you is Urban Poor. What's this obligatory 15k spending on office parties? Rubbish. Cut it."

Several users also pointed out that the couple's ₹60,000 SIP contribution already constitutes a substantial amount of monthly savings.

A third commenter said, "The 60k in SIP is savings dude, and its a good amount."