Despite government’s backing, gilt funds may not suitable for retail investors

But most analysts suggest that retail investors should stay away from these funds. “While there is no credit risk, these funds are sensitive to interest rate movement. They are volatile, and there can be periods of negative returns. If a retail investor doesn’t have guidance from an advisor, we usually suggest that these funds are best avoided," said Kaustubh Belapurkar, director, fund research, Morningstar India Advisor, a platform that offers mutual fund research and investment management services.