Despite lockdown, travel credit card demand grows stronger

The demand for credit cards in non-metros is also on the rise. As entire cities and towns came under lockdown, the dependence on online shopping during the last year was felt strongly across the country, even in the non-metros. "Thanks to regulatory relaxation around KYC norms, it became easier for issuers to service customers in tier 2 and 3 cities. Consequently, the demand for credit cards from the non-metros continued to peak," said Shetty.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}