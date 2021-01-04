Despite low returns, arbitrage funds make sense for some investors

Last calendar year was not good for arbitrage funds. Most of them had their worst monthly performance in May 2020, where they saw negative returns.

The one-year category returns – average returns of all arbitrage funds – too, fell to 3.6% as of 1 January 2021, according to data from Value Research. In the past three and five years, these funds had an annualised return of 5.1% and 5.6%, respectively.

Many investment advisors suggest arbitrage funds over liquid schemes to those in the highest tax bracket. As arbitrage funds are classified as equity funds, they are tax-efficient for those in higher tax brackets - 20% or more.

Should investors stay away from them due to their recent performance? “They may still make sense for some investors depending on their tax bracket and investment horizon. However, at this point, debt funds that invest in short duration papers could do better," said Malhar Majumder, partner, Positive Vibes Consulting and Advisory, a firm that distributes financial products.

REASONS FOR LOW RETURNS

Arbitrage funds aim to capture the price difference between the spot and the futures market. Such opportunities are higher when the markets are volatile, which can lead to a wider price difference (or spread) between the cash and futures market.

“At times, this spread can turn negative – when the futures market is at a discount to the spot. Typically, it happens when the markets sentiments are bearish," said Kaustubh Belapurkar, director, fund research, Morningstar India Advisor, a platform that offers mutual fund research and investment management services.

In April and May, the market sentiment was negative due to the covid-19 pandemic.

SHOULD YOU INVEST?

If you are in the highest tax bracket, in specific circumstances it may still make sense to invest in arbitrage funds. Their one-year returns are at par with liquid funds.

“In the past calendar year, the arbitrage funds category has an average return of 4.2% and liquid funds category returns are 4%. The post-tax returns of arbitrage funds would be better than liquid funds for those in higher tax brackets," said Belapurkar.

The returns from arbitrage funds are excluding Essel Arbitrage Fund, which gave 0.94% and Value Research data shows that its corpus is zero.

If an individual is investing in an arbitrage fund, he should keep a minimum six-month horizon, and not worry about some periods of negative returns. If you redeem your investments in an arbitrage fund for up to one year, the profits will be taxed as short-term capital gains (STCG). The tax treatment of arbitrage funds is the same as any other equity fund. You will pay a tax of 15% on gains.

In the case of liquid funds (or debt schemes), profits are taxed as STCG for up to three years. If you withdraw for up to three years, gains are clubbed with the income, and the investor pays the marginal rate of tax.

If you are in the 20% or 30% tax bracket, and if returns from liquid and arbitrage funds are the same, your post-tax returns would be higher in the arbitrage funds if you withdraw within three years of investing.

If an investor redeems after one year from arbitrage funds, there is no tax for profits up to ₹1 lakh. Any gains over that are taxed at 10%.

“Investors should not worry about short periods of negative returns. The way the product is structured, they don’t give negative returns if you hold them for over six months," said Majumder.

In certain market conditions, arbitrage opportunities are limited. If an investor rides that out, he can still make better post-tax returns in arbitrage funds over short-term debt funds.

