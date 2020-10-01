Despite low yields, debt fund managers wary of credit risk

According to fund managers, it is too early in the cycle to consider credit. “If the growth momentum and government borrowing is slow, duration will outperform. For credit to do well, you need positive growth momentum and lower cost of money. As of today, only one of the two elements is working. The cost of funds is low but the growth momentum is still plateauing at lower levels. The sensitivity of credit markets would’ve reduced but till the time the yield curve is steep, we expect risk-reward to be more favourable on duration rather than credit," said Saurabh Bhatia, head, fixed income, DSP Mutual Fund.