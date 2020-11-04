Destroy older will if you make a new one with revisions

In your wife’s case, as she is the sole executor with this freedom, this is still fine. In your children’s case as joint executors, this may cause issues. If you want to preserve their discretion, it may be better to add some guiding factors on how the estate is to be distributed. For example, they can only give 50% of the estate to themselves; or in case they want to give to any third parties, there should be joint consensus between both of them. In our experience, the more clarity a will has, the better it is. Do consider if you can be more specific on how key assets such as the family house should go under your will.