Deutsche Bank revises FD rates, promising maximum returns of 7.75% on this tenure2 min read 30 May 2023, 03:25 PM IST
Leading international investment bank Deutsche Bank recently hiked the interest rates on its fixed deposits and is currently among the top foreign banks offering returns of up to 7.75%.
Leading international investment bank Deutsche Bank recently hiked the interest rates on its fixed deposits and is currently among the top foreign banks offering returns of up to 7.75%. In India, Deutsche Bank offers fully integrated financial services to corporate, institutional, and individual clients. The bank offers retail banking, asset and private wealth management, institutional equities broking, on-shore investment banking, business process outsourcing, and retail banking. Effective as of May 23, 2023, the latest FD rates of Deutsche Bank are in force.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×