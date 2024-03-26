Money
Devaluations are normal. So, why is it hurting Axis credit card holders?
Shipra Singh , Shashwat Mohanty 9 min read 26 Mar 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Summary
- Without the benefits offered earlier, these cards are not worth the hefty annual fees charged.
Delhi-based businessman Bharat Ranga has had it with Axis Bank. The 45-year-old’s displeasure comes from the lender’s recent devaluations on a suite of its credit cards. Ranga is particularly upset about the offerings taken away from Axis Magnus—the once most sought-after credit card.
