Devaluations are normal. So, why is it hurting Axis credit card holders?

Abbas Zaidi, 28, is another victim of this devaluation. He paid a fee of ₹59,000 (including 18% goods and service tax) to renew his Axis Reserve credit card just three weeks before the recent downgrades were announced. He even had a plan to recover the fee on the ultra premium card: The 50,000 Edge Rewards given as annual benefit would have translated into about ₹22,000 worth of hotel loyalty points, four airport transfers would have saved him about ₹8,000 and the rest was be recovered through the rewards on regular spends. But, the plan has now fallen flat. “I won’t take any airport transfers in the coming month, so those will go to waste. Further, with the transfer partners grouped and caps introduced on them, I’m not eager to spend through the card to accumulate reward points," said the Delhi-based entrepreneur.