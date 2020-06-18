Developers deals top priority for homebuyers, says report

Real estate companies, too, have realized that buyers are looking for affordable pricing and discounts. They are also keen to sell the inventory that’s piling up. Many have, therefore, started offering deferred payment options to buyers. In this plan, buyers pay 5-30% of the property cost at the time of buying, and the remaining later or at the time of possession. In such plans, buyers save on interest cost. They would need to take a home loan once the flat is ready for possession.