Developers need to over-deliver to boost homebuyer confidence

Post the pandemic, homebuyers have been asking for covid-19 discounts, but DLF has retained its premium in most of the luxury properties. We have been able to retain our price points in our Grade A properties. In some of the tier-1 or tier-3 cities, we have made some reductions, but that was passed on in the form of incentives than price corrections. We gave our buyers value-added discounts by giving them payment options, including staggered payments, deferred payments, construction allowances and so on. For example, if a customer comes and says he can’t pay in one month but 15 months, we gave the customer the option to pay in 15 months under deferred payment plan. It was more of facilitating homebuyers rather than giving direct discounts. We refrained from giving direct price discounts.