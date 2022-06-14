Dezerv offers to manage your portfolio with hurdle rate of 15%2 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 01:54 AM IST
- It will not charge management or performance fees until the firm generates a CAGR of more than 15% over 3-4 years.
Listen to this article
Wealth management start-up Dezerv has launched a portfolio management service (PMS) to clean up legacy portfolios which have ad-hoc investments. Founded by former IIFL executives Sandeep Jethwani, Vaibhav Porwal and Sahil Contractor, the one-year-old startup has already amassed assets of around ₹600 crore. It currently has a mutual fund distribution business.