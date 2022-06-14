Dezerv offers to manage your portfolio with hurdle rate of 15%

Dezerv targets the ‘middle market’ of individuals with investable surpluses of ₹15 lakh to a few crores. Such individuals often have legacy investments – a random stock here or a mutual fund there which can be systematically managed through a PMS, according to Dezerv co founder Sandeep Jethwani. “There is a strong risk aversion among investors which leads them to hold loss making investments for years together. In our PMS we will clean up such investments and direct the money realized towards our set of recommended mutual funds (MFs). The PMS will only invest in MFs and, that too, only in direct plans which have no commissions. Our equity PMS strategy for instance will have around six funds covering different market segments and investing styles," said Jethwani.