Dhanlaxmi Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates: Key takeaways to note2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 03:20 PM IST
Dhanlaxmi Bank, a private sector lender, raised interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new interest rates are in effect as of today, August 25, 2022. After the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on multiple tenors ranging from 1 year to 10 years.