Dhanlaxmi Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates: Key takeaways to note

Dhanlaxmi Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.25% and on term deposits maturing in 46 days to 90 days the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.75%. Fixed deposits maturing in 91 days to less than one year will continue to fetch an interest rate of 4.50% and fixed deposits maturing in 1 year and above upto & inclusive of 2 years will now fetch an interest rate of 5.60% which was earlier 5.15% a hike of 45 bps.