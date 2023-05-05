Dhanlaxmi Bank hikes FD rates, now earn as high as 7.25% on a special tenure of 555 days2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 02:31 PM IST
The private sector lender Dhanlaxmi Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The private sector lender Dhanlaxmi Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. Following the revision, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years that ranging from 3.25% to 6.60%. Dhanlaxmi Bank will now provide a maximum interest rate of 7.25% on deposits with a tenor of 555 Days (18 months and 7 days). According to the bank's official website, the new FD rates took effect on 03.05.2023.
