Dhanlaxmi Bank hikes FD rates, now earn as high as 7.25% on a special tenure of 555 days

Deposits at the bank grew by 6.93% to Rs. 12939 crore from Rs. 12101 crore. CASA grew by 5.26% as of December 31, 2022, to reach Rs. 4219 Crore. More than 533 customer touchpoints were registered by Dhanlaxmi Bank in Q3FY23, comprising 249 branches, 265 ATMs, and 19 BCs. The bank's operating profit grew to ₹84.64 crore in the third quarter of FY23 from ₹70.68 crore recorded in Q3FY22 while its net interest income increased to ₹360.60 crore from ₹265.89 crore. The bank's overall business increased by 12.88% to reach Rs. 22183 crore from Rs. 19652 crore, while its gross advance increased by 22.42% year-on-year to reach Rs. 9244 crore. The bank is yet to declare its Q4FY23 earnings.

