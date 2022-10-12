Dhanlaxmi Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates on 555 days to 10 years tenors2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 03:27 PM IST
Dhanlaxmi Bank, a private sector lender, has raised its interest rates on retail fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are effective as of today, October 12, 2022. Following the interest rate change, the bank increased interest rates on deposits maturing in 555 days to 10 years by up to 40 basis points. Dhanlaxmi Bank now offers deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years at interest rates ranging from 3.25% to 6.10%.