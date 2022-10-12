Dhanlaxmi Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates on 555 days to 10 years tenors

Dhanlaxmi Bank has raised its interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in above 2 years up to and including 3 years by 40 basis points (bps) from 5.60% to 6.00% and on deposits maturing in above 3 years up to and including 5 years by 10 basis points (bps) from 6% to 6.10%. Deposits maturing in 1111 days will now provide an interest rate of 6.25%, up from 6.10% before, a 15 basis point increase, while deposits maturing in above 5 years up to and including 10 years will now offer an interest rate of 6.10%, up from 6% previously, a 10 basis point increase.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}