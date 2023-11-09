Dhanteras 2023: 5 smart ways of investing in gold this festive season

As an auspicious metal and prudent investment, gold remains significant on Dhanteras, with evolving methods such as Digital Gold, ETFs, and SGBs gaining popularity for investors seeking alternatives to physical gold during the festive season.

Gold holds a special significance as an auspicious metal that can double up as a prudent investment is second to none. Buying gold on the occasion of Dhanteras is considered auspicious but with changing times, the methods of investment have also changed. Now it is not just physical gold that is attracting buyers, there is a growing trend of investing in Digital Gold, ETFs and SGBs, especially during Dhanteras and Diwali. So, you can think about these five methods for investment in Gold this Dhanteras:

Digital gold Gold, whether cherished as an asset or adorned as an ornament, holds the key to unlocking new paths to prosperity. This Dhanteras encourages Gen Z and millennials to consider investing in digital gold as it offers the advantage of purchasing in small quantities, on EMIs, and even through UPI payment platforms. Moreover, by consistently investing in digital gold, one can gradually accumulate a collection of elegant jewellery, transforming it into an emotional asset that serves as both an investment and a practical financial instrument. You can also leverage it for gold loans during times of financial need.

Gold ETFs: Gold ETFs carry extra costs from asset management charges, and long-term capital gains on ETFs are taxable. ETFs offer convenient and cost-effective exposure to gold's price movements. Traded like stocks, they eliminate the hassles of physical storage and making charges.

Gold mutual funds: These mutual funds invest in gold ETFs, offering a diversified approach to gold investing. They provide professional management and are suitable for those with a longer investment horizon. They invest in companies involved in gold mining and production and are managed by mutual fund professionals. These funds provide more liquidity and diversification, making it easier to invest in gold.

Gold ornaments: For those with a traditional preference, purchasing gold ornaments offers the dual benefit of investment and adornment. However, consider making charges, resale value, and storage costs.

Sovereign Gold Bonds: Issued by the government, SGBs provide guaranteed interest returns along with gold price appreciation. They offer tax benefits and are ideal for risk-averse investors seeking regular income.

Investors should note that investments in ETFs, mutual funds, and futures contracts cannot be converted into physical gold.

Mehak Srivastava, head of marketing at SahiBandhu Gold Loans.

