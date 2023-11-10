Dhanteras, the festival of wealth and prosperity, will be celebrated on November 10. It is considered lucky to buy items made of brass, silver, and gold on this day

Dhanteras 2023: The festival of wealth and prosperity is known as Dhanteras. This time Dhanteras will fall on November 10. Dhan represents riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day. The first day of the Diwali festival in India is known as Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi. It is commemorated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha. The Dhanteras puja muhurat will be observed from 5.47 pm to 7.43 pm on November 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dhanteras is considered one of the luckiest and best days to buy items. On this day, people purchase items made of brass, silver, and gold since it is believed that doing so will bring good fortune, success, and protection from the evil eye. People worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi and buy something new on this day. It is believed that the Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean of milk on this day, during Samundra Manthan, or the churning of the sea.

Dhanteras 2023: List of items people shouldn't buy 1) Scissors {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) Knives

3) Pins

4) Aluminium utensils {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) People should avoid buying items made of iron as well.

6) Plastic products

7) Glassware or items made of glass {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8) Oil

9) Ghee

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dhanteras 2023: List of items people should buy 1)Gold jewellery or coins

2) Silver jewellery or coins

3) Utensils made of brass, copper, or silver {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) It is also considered lucky to purchase any electronic gadgets like a phone, laptop, television, microwave, refrigerator, or other equipment.

5) Vehicles

6) Broom {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dhanteras Muhurat New Delhi: 05:47 PM to 07:43 PM

Gurgaon: 05:48 PM to 07:44 PM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Noida: 05:47 PM to 07:42 PM

Mumbai: 06:20 PM to 08:20 PM

Kolkata: 05:13 PM to 07:11 PM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai: 06:00 PM to 08:02 PM

Bengaluru: 06:10 PM to 08:13 PM

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.