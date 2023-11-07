Dhanteras 2023: Is it 'shubh' to buy a house? What experts say
Buying a house on Dhanteras is believed to bring wealth and well-being. Real estate developers offer attractive deals and discounts to buyers on this day.
Dhanteras is celebrated as one of the most auspicious days and signifies that any asset (Dhan) acquired or worshipped on this day is destined to flourish. The festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the embodiment of wealth and prosperity. Experts believe that buying a house on this day is akin to inviting the blessings of the goddess into the new abode, symbolising ushering in wealth, well-being, and good fortune.