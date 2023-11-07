Dhanteras 2023: Is it 'shubh' to buy a house? What experts say

Dhanteras is celebrated as one of the most auspicious days and signifies that any asset (Dhan) acquired or worshipped on this day is destined to flourish. The festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the embodiment of wealth and prosperity. Experts believe that buying a house on this day is akin to inviting the blessings of the goddess into the new abode, symbolising ushering in wealth, well-being, and good fortune.

“The notion of purchasing a house on Dhanteras is deeply ingrained in a rich tapestry of cultural, religious, and practical significance," said Anoop Kumar Bhargava, CEO and director, of Empire Centrum.

The choice to invest in real estate on Dhanteras aligns with the concept of wealth accumulation and prudent financial planning. The act of buying a house on Dhanteras is akin to a well-considered financial decision with the potential to underpin long-term financial stability, added Anoop Kumar Bhargava.

Buying a house on Dhanteras is considered especially lucky, as it represents a long-term commitment.

“Dhanteras sees a surge in property bookings, with developers experiencing a high demand for their offerings. Consequently, real estate developers often choose this opportune time to launch new projects. To sweeten the deal for potential buyers, developers frequently roll out attractive offers and discounts on this special day, ensuring that customers can secure the best possible deal when making property investments on Dhanteras," said Rishabh Siroya, Founder of Siroya Corp.

“ Purchasing a home on Dhanteras is a profound testament to the belief that each brick laid on this auspicious day holds not just the promise of shelter but the potential for abundant blessings and prosperity. It is an act of faith, a union of tradition and aspiration, where the echoes of generations affirm that to purchase a home on Dhanteras is to invest in a lifetime of well-being and prosperity, thus making it a cherished and timeless tradition," said Pratik Kataria, Director, Sainath Developers - The House of Kataria & Committee Member, NAREDCO Maharashtra.

Thus, whether from a belief in divine blessings, a commitment to financial prudence, or a connection to tradition, buying a house on Dhanteras is a practice steeped in meaning and significance.

Dhanteras will be observed on November 10 this year. The shubh muhurat for Dhanteras puja will be from 5:47 pm to 7:43 pm this year. Goddess Lakshmi, Ganesha, Dhanvantri, and lord Kubera are worshipped.

