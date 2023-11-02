Dhanteras 2023: Should you start investing in stocks through mutual fund SIPs?
Like mutual funds, you can invest in stocks through SIPs too. However, there is a catch – you must have an eye on market movements, their effects on the stocks you have chosen and your ability to either switch between stocks or pause your SIPs when no longer required.
Come this November, and you will find so many Indians gearing up to celebrate Dhanteras which falls on November 10 this year. For many, this marks the beginning of a new year or a pledge to start investments afresh. Many investors are inclined to invest in stocks to avail themselves of the current market volatility that has caused many stock prices to a 10-year low.