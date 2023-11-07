Dhanteras 2023: What is the significance of buying gold on Dhanatrayodashi?
On this auspicious day, people traditionally buy gold and other precious metals, believing it brings prosperity and good luck. Let us explore the significance of buying gold on this special day.
Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is a Hindu festival celebrated on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Kartik as per the Hindu calendar. It is considered one of the most auspicious days to buy gold as it is believed to bring prosperity and good luck.