Dhanteras 2023: What is the significance of buying gold on Dhanatrayodashi?

On this auspicious day, people traditionally buy gold and other precious metals, believing it brings prosperity and good luck. Let us explore the significance of buying gold on this special day.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is a Hindu festival celebrated on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Kartik as per the Hindu calendar. It is considered one of the most auspicious days to buy gold as it is believed to bring prosperity and good luck.

This year, Dhanteras falls on November 10, and it is a day when millions of people across India indulge in purchasing gold or silver.

Gold holds immense cultural and financial significance in Indian society. It is often seen as a symbol of wealth, purity, and security. On Dhanteras, people buy gold jewellery or gold coins as an investment, a token of good fortune, or as a part of the traditional rituals. Here are some reasons why buying gold on Dhanteras can be significant:

Auspiciousness: Dhanteras is believed to be the day when the Goddess of Wealth, Goddess Lakshmi, emerged from the ocean during the churning of the milky sea. Buying gold on this day is believed to attract the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and bring wealth and prosperity to the household.

Wealth creation: Gold is considered a safe and reliable investment. Its value tends to rise over time, making it an ideal asset for wealth creation. By buying gold on Dhanteras, individuals can make a smart financial decisions and potentially benefit from the long-term appreciation of gold prices.

Cultural and traditional significance: Dhanteras hold deep cultural and traditional significance in Indian society. It is believed that buying gold on this day brings good luck and wards off evil and negative energies. Many families consider it a customary practice to buy gold on Dhanteras as a way of preserving their heritage and following age-old traditions.

Jewellery and adornment: In addition to being an investment, gold is also cherished for its aesthetic beauty. Dhanteras presents an opportunity for individuals to buy exquisitely crafted gold jewellery and adorn themselves or their loved ones. Gold jewellery is often considered a symbol of status, fashion, and elegance, and buying it on Dhanteras allows people to celebrate beauty and style.

Gifting: Dhanteras is a time of celebration and togetherness. Buying gold on this auspicious day gives people the chance to exchange thoughtful gifts with their family and friends. Gold coins or jewellery make beautiful and valuable gifts that can be passed down through generations, symbolising love and blessings.

Emotional and sentimental value: Gold holds sentimental value for many individuals and families. It may remind them of cherished memories, weddings, or special occasions. Buying gold on Dhanteras not only adds to one's wealth but also holds emotional significance, making it a meaningful purchase.

Auspicious timings to buy gold on Dhanteras 2023 This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 10, 2023. The Shubh Muhurat (timing) for buying gold on Dhanteras will start at 12:35 p.m. on November 10, and end at 01:57 p.m. on November 11, 2023, according to the Drikpanchang website.

