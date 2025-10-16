Dhanteras 2025: Experts stress need to think beyond gold — why timely debt repayments matter equally

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the festive season. It is traditionally known for investing in gold and other precious metals. This year, financial experts urge investors to adopt a broader perspective, one that encompasses not only investing in valuable assets but also investing in themselves.
You can accomplish the same by paying your pending personal loan and home loan EMIs on time. Timely debt repayment boosts your credit score, borrowing power, and overall financial health.
Chintan Panchmatiya, founder of SwitchMyLoan, emphasises this, stating, “This Dhanteras, think beyond gold—invest in your creditworthiness. Just one missed EMI can drop your credit score by up to 100 points, making future loans costlier. Timely payments today lay the groundwork for tomorrow’s financial freedom.”
Adding to this, Aryan Makwana, founder of Fintifi, says, “Prosperity isn’t just about what you buy this Dhanteras—it’s about how you repay. A consistent EMI record contributes over 35% to your credit score. This is how your repayment behaviour shapes your borrowing power.”
You can ensure that you make repayments on time by following the given steps diligently:
In summary, this Dhanteras, alongside traditional purchases, focus on prioritising financial discipline, responsibility, and integrity by paying your pending EMIs on time. These simple ideas will help you in securing your present joy and future financial freedom.
Disclaimer: Mint has a partnership with fintech companies to offer credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article aims to educate readers and raise awareness about the essential needs for credit, including loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
