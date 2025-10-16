Dhanteras 2025: Experts stress need to think beyond gold — why timely debt repayments matter equally

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the festive season. It is traditionally known for investing in gold and other precious metals. This year, financial experts urge investors to adopt a broader perspective, one that encompasses not only investing in valuable assets but also investing in themselves.

You can accomplish the same by paying your pending personal loan and home loan EMIs on time. Timely debt repayment boosts your credit score, borrowing power, and overall financial health.

Why do timely EMI payments strengthen your credit profile? Paying EMIs on time establishes a strong repayment history, which in turn boosts your creditworthiness for future loans. Missing even one EMI can lower your credit score by up to 100 points, negatively impacting your profile and increasing the cost of future loans. Thus, maintaining a good EMI repayment record is crucial, as it accounts for over 35% of your credit score. Chintan Panchmatiya, founder of SwitchMyLoan, emphasises this, stating, “This Dhanteras, think beyond gold—invest in your creditworthiness. Just one missed EMI can drop your credit score by up to 100 points, making future loans costlier. Timely payments today lay the groundwork for tomorrow’s financial freedom.”

Hidden advantages of regular EMI payments

When you avoid late payments, you also protect yourself from additional penalties, processing charges, and other unnecessary financial complications. This also helps in building integrity and trust with lending institutions. Thus, boosting your chances for rapid loan approvals and better interest rates in the future, in case you need any new personal loans, credit cards, or home loans. Above all, avoiding late payments on EMIs reinforces financial discipline, which, in turn, fosters peace of mind and long-term economic prosperity. Adding to this, Aryan Makwana, founder of Fintifi, says, “Prosperity isn’t just about what you buy this Dhanteras—it’s about how you repay. A consistent EMI record contributes over 35% to your credit score. This is how your repayment behaviour shapes your borrowing power.”

Also Read | Diwali 2025: Smart ways to protect your credit score this festive season

Smart tips to never miss an EMI payment You can ensure that you make repayments on time by following the given steps diligently:

Ensure that you set up automatic payments or reminders to avoid missing due dates. Carefully plan your spending during the festive season to focus on clearing out EMIs. Consistently monitor your credit score to track the impact of your repayment behaviour. On a fundamental level, avoid taking out new loans before clearing the existing ones. If you have doubts about managing your debt, consider consulting with certified financial advisors.

In summary, this Dhanteras, alongside traditional purchases, focus on prioritising financial discipline, responsibility, and integrity by paying your pending EMIs on time. These simple ideas will help you in securing your present joy and future financial freedom.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.