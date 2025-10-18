Dhanteras 2025: Want gold delivered to your home? Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart launch special service

Dhanteras 2025: India is celebrating Dhanteras 2025 on Saturday, October 18, which is an auspicious time to buy gold and silver as per Hindu traditions.

Ahead of Dhanteras, several online platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto have announced special delivery offers for gold and silver, while people are rushing to jewellery stores to buy the precious metals.

Here is a list of places you can buy gold from on Dhanteras 2025.

Blinkit Ahead of Dhanteras 2025, Blinkit partnered with MMTC-PAMP to deliver gold to your doorsteps in 10 minutes. Buyers can order MMTC-PAMP’s 24K 999.9+ purity gold and silver offerings from their home and get it delivered in minutes on Blinkit.

You will be able to buy the 1g Lotus Gold Bar, 0.5g Lotus Gold Coin, and 10g Lakshmi Ganesh Silver Coin from the Blinkit app this Dhanteras.

Every product delivered through Blinkit will follow MMTC-PAMP's safety protocols, which include tamper-proof packaging and open box delivery. This ensures that the precious metal is handled with the highest level of security. Additionally, customers are offered open box delivery, allowing them to inspect the coin inside the packaging.

Swiggy Instamart Quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart is also running a special offer to deliver gold and silver in select metro cities on the occasion of Dhanteras.

Buyers looking to get their hands on gold on Dhanteras can buy 1kg silver bricks, along with gold and silver coins and get it delivered to their homes within minutes. One can buy gold weighing from 0.1 g to 10 g.

The quick commerce major has inked partnerships with Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Muthoot Exim, MMTC-PAMP, Mia by Tanishq, Voylla, and newcomers, including Gullak, to provide certified gold and silver coins.

Zepto, BigBasket and Amazon Other online platforms, such as Zepto, BigBasket and Amazon are also delivering gold on the occasion of Dhanteras.

You can buy gold coins on Zepto, which will be delivered in minutes on Dhanteras 2025.

Meanwhile, Tata-owned BigBasket has announced a partnership with Tanishq to deliver gold and silver coins on Dhanteras.

Customers can buy Lakshmi Ganesh (999.9 Purity) Silver Coin (10 g), a Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin (1 g), and a Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin with Lakshmi Motif (1 g) on the quick commerce platform.

Amazon on the other hand has launched a diverse collection of gold products from brands like Caratlane, PN Gadgil, Joyalukkas, PC Chandra and Malabar Gold & Diamonds, offering over 5 lakh jewellery designs on its platform.

The e-commerce giant is also offering up to 20 per cent off on jewellery, a 10 per cent instant bank discount and a ₹1,000 coupon on select designs.

Tanishq, PC Chandra, Senco Customers can also buy gold online on Dhanteras from brands like Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Joyalukkas, PM Gadgil and Sons, Senco Gold and Diamonds, PC Chandra Jewellers, and more on the occasion of Dhanteras to avail offers.

The stores of these brands are also running offers at different locations, including 100 per cent discount on making charges.