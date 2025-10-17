Dhanteras 2025: What every personal loan borrower must know to avoid festive debt

Dhanteras 2025: As the festive shopping season kicks in, many households are tempted by attractive sales, cashback offers, and big-ticket purchases. To meet these expenses, personal loans often become the go-to option, but financial experts urge caution.
Personal loans are often taken in such cases to fulfil long-pending desires and meet unexpected cash requirements. Still, financial experts caution borrowers to carefully consider and evaluate their repayment potential before applying for a new loan to prevent long-term financial complications.
Given that attractive festive loan offers are likely to flood the market with lower interest rates and seamless approvals, aspiring borrowers must exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence before applying for any specific loan. To accomplish this, you should:
Kumar Binit, CEO at Airpay Money, shares, “Financial wellness begins with responsible borrowing. Before taking a personal loan this festive season, assess your repayment capacity and avoid stretching EMIs beyond 35–40% of your monthly income. A festive loan should add joy, not financial stress.”
Furthermore, before moving ahead with a loan offer, it is essential to write down and compare various similar offers from reputable banks and NBFCs. Festive offers might include lower processing fees, rewards, or cashbacks on new loans, but the rate of interest applicable to such loans should also be scrutinised carefully by the aspiring borrower. To ensure that you secure the best possible loan, you should:
Even during festivities and times of celebration, it is crucial for aspiring borrowers to be cautious and avoid falling prey to emotion-based borrowing. To accomplish the same task, you should:
When you apply for a new personal loan, you open yourself up to several associated risks. Some of them are:
In conclusion, this Dhanteras, let credit enhance celebration, not compromise your financial stability and peace of mind.
