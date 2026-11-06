Dhanteras 2026: Best purchase time in Hyderabad to buy gold, silver; latest rates today - Shopping Shubh Muhurat timing

As Indians gear up to celebrate Dhanteras on Friday, November 6, the festival marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, it is considered an auspicious occasion for prayers seeking wealth, health, and prosperity. Many households also follow the tradition of purchasing gold, silver, jewellery, and other valuables to welcome good fortune into their homes.
Those residing in Hyderabad and planning to buy gold on Dhanteras can time their purchases around the auspicious window. According to Drik Panchang, the gold-buying muhurat in Hyderabad begins at 10.30 am on Friday, November 6, and ends at 6.37 am on Saturday, November 7.
Purchasing gold and silver on Dhanteras is traditionally associated with inviting prosperity into one's household. Over the years, families have marked the occasion by buying these precious metals in different forms, including coins, jewellery, and utensils.
|Event
|Date and Time
|Dhanteras
|November 6, 2026
|Gold, silver-buying muhurat in Hyderabad
|10:30 am, November 6 to 6:37 am, November 7
|Trayodashi Tithi begins
|10:30 am, November 6
|Trayodashi Tithi ends
|10:47 am, November 7
As per traditional beliefs, buying gold and other valuables after 10.30 am on Friday is considered favourable. Many households also prefer to complete their shopping before the evening Lakshmi-Kubera Puja so that they can include their new purchases in the prayers.
However, the auspicious period may vary from one location to another due to differences in local sunrise and sunset timings. Buyers in other cities and those living abroad should therefore check the muhurat applicable to their respective locations before planning their purchases.
Dhanteras is observed across India, with families marking the occasion through prayers, festive shopping and rituals. Although customs and traditions differ across regions, the festival is widely associated with wealth, good health, and longevity.
According to Hindu mythology, Dhanteras is linked to the Samudra Manthan, or the churning of the cosmic ocean, during which Lord Dhanvantari is believed to have emerged carrying a vessel filled with Amrit, the nectar of immortality.
Gold and silver have traditionally been associated with abundance, good fortune, and wealth. Purchasing these precious metals on Dhanteras is believed to bring prosperity to the household.
The custom is also associated with the symbolism of Lord Dhanvantari's Amrit Kalash. Over time, buying new utensils, jewellery and other household items has become an integral part of Dhanteras celebrations.
Gold and silver prices are among the key factors people consider while making purchases on Dhanteras. According to Goodreturns, the gold and silver prices in Hyderabad are as follows:
- 24-karat gold: ₹1,46,020 per 10 grams
- 22-karat gold: ₹1,33,850 per 10 grams
- 18-karat gold: ₹1,09,520 per 10 grams
- Silver: ₹2,10,000 per kilogram
These are indicative rates and may vary across jewellers. The final price of jewellery may also include making charges, wastage and applicable taxes. Buyers are advised to check the rates with local jewellers before making a purchase.
The Dhanteras puja muhurat in Hyderabad on Friday, November 6, is from 6.16 pm to 8.14 pm, according to Nakshatra Tak. The Pradosh Kaal is from 5.43 pm to 8.14 pm.
Here are a few things people must keep in mind before purchasing gold and silver on Dhanteras:
1. Check for purity and hallmark
2. Verify the HUID
3. Check the weight and purity
4. Ask for a detailed bill
5. Check the latest gold and silver rates
6. Understand themaking charges
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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