Dhanteras 2026: Best purchase time in Hyderabad to buy gold, silver; latest rates today - Shopping Shubh Muhurat timing

As Indians gear up to celebrate Dhanteras on Friday, November 6, the festival marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, it is considered an auspicious occasion for prayers seeking wealth, health, and prosperity. Many households also follow the tradition of purchasing gold, silver, jewellery, and other valuables to welcome good fortune into their homes.

Those residing in Hyderabad and planning to buy gold on Dhanteras can time their purchases around the auspicious window. According to Drik Panchang, the gold-buying muhurat in Hyderabad begins at 10.30 am on Friday, November 6, and ends at 6.37 am on Saturday, November 7.

Dhanteras 2026: Gold and silver-buying shubh muhurat and important timings Purchasing gold and silver on Dhanteras is traditionally associated with inviting prosperity into one's household. Over the years, families have marked the occasion by buying these precious metals in different forms, including coins, jewellery, and utensils.

Here are the key timings for Dhanteras 2026:

Event Date and Time Dhanteras November 6, 2026 Gold, silver-buying muhurat in Hyderabad 10:30 am, November 6 to 6:37 am, November 7 Trayodashi Tithi begins 10:30 am, November 6 Trayodashi Tithi ends 10:47 am, November 7

As per traditional beliefs, buying gold and other valuables after 10.30 am on Friday is considered favourable. Many households also prefer to complete their shopping before the evening Lakshmi-Kubera Puja so that they can include their new purchases in the prayers.

However, the auspicious period may vary from one location to another due to differences in local sunrise and sunset timings. Buyers in other cities and those living abroad should therefore check the muhurat applicable to their respective locations before planning their purchases.

Why is Dhanteras celebrated? Dhanteras is observed across India, with families marking the occasion through prayers, festive shopping and rituals. Although customs and traditions differ across regions, the festival is widely associated with wealth, good health, and longevity.

According to Hindu mythology, Dhanteras is linked to the Samudra Manthan, or the churning of the cosmic ocean, during which Lord Dhanvantari is believed to have emerged carrying a vessel filled with Amrit, the nectar of immortality.

Why is Dhanteras considered auspicious for buying gold and silver? Gold and silver have traditionally been associated with abundance, good fortune, and wealth. Purchasing these precious metals on Dhanteras is believed to bring prosperity to the household.

The custom is also associated with the symbolism of Lord Dhanvantari's Amrit Kalash. Over time, buying new utensils, jewellery and other household items has become an integral part of Dhanteras celebrations.

Dhanteras 2026: Gold and silver prices in Hyderabad Gold and silver prices are among the key factors people consider while making purchases on Dhanteras. According to Goodreturns, the gold and silver prices in Hyderabad are as follows:

- 24-karat gold: ₹1,46,020 per 10 grams

- 22-karat gold: ₹1,33,850 per 10 grams

- 18-karat gold: ₹1,09,520 per 10 grams

- Silver: ₹2,10,000 per kilogram

These are indicative rates and may vary across jewellers. The final price of jewellery may also include making charges, wastage and applicable taxes. Buyers are advised to check the rates with local jewellers before making a purchase.

Dhanteras 2026: Lakshmi-Kubera Puja timings in Hyderabad The Dhanteras puja muhurat in Hyderabad on Friday, November 6, is from 6.16 pm to 8.14 pm, according to Nakshatra Tak. The Pradosh Kaal is from 5.43 pm to 8.14 pm.

Dhanteras 2026: Things to keep in mind before buying gold and silver Here are a few things people must keep in mind before purchasing gold and silver on Dhanteras:

1. Check for purity and hallmark

2. Verify the HUID

3. Check the weight and purity

4. Ask for a detailed bill

5. Check the latest gold and silver rates