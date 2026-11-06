Dhanteras 2026: Best time to buy gold, silver in Kochi, Thrissur; latest purchase rate today- Shopping Shubh Muhurat

Dhanteras 2026 falls today on 6 November. Check the latest 22K and 24K gold rates, silver prices and auspicious shopping muhurat in Kochi and Thrissur, including Pradosh Kaal timings and important buying tips for Kerala households.

Shivam Shukla
Published6 Nov 2026, 11:23 AM IST
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Dhanteras 2026: Best time to buy gold and silver in Kochi, Thrissur; latest rates and Shubh Muhurat details to know today. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Dhanteras 2026: Best time to buy gold and silver in Kochi, Thrissur; latest rates and Shubh Muhurat details to know today. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

The nation is celebrating Dhanteras today, Friday, 6 November. This is a special day that presents an auspicious occasion and opportunity for households in Kerala to purchase gold, silver jewellery, coins and utensils.

Purchasing gold during this auspicious period is considered an important tradition during ‘Dhantrayodashi ’; hence, buyers of the yellow metal in Kochi and Thrissur should check the latest prices, auspicious muhurat and shopping timing details before visiting jewellery stores.

According to details on the MyPanchang website, a prominent platform that provides city-specific information and Panchang calculations by Panchangkarta, the Dhanteras Pradosh Kaal with Sthira Lagna in Kochi is from 6:35:44 PM to 8:27:33 PM. In Thrissur, the corresponding period is from 6:35:01 PM to 8:27:14 PM.

Also Read | Gold coin vs gold bar vs gold ETF vs gold fund: What to buy this Dhanteras?

Dhanteras 2026: Best time for gold and silver shopping

Here are the favourable shopping windows for Kochi on 6 November, according to city-specific Choghadiya calculations, as provided on the Apna Panchang platform.

Gold

24K Per 10g
--

Silver

Per Kg
--

Occasion

Auspicious timing

Shubh Choghadiya12:08 pm–1:36 pm
Labh Choghadiya9:04 pm–10:36 pm
Dhanteras Puja Muhurat6:35 pm–8:27 pm

These shopping windows are separate from the evening Lakshmi-Kuber Puja. Timings can vary slightly across Panchang calculations; hence, cross-checking with legitimate sources is advised.

Gold and silver rates in Kochi, Thrissur today

Gold prices in both cities are around 13,386 per gram for 22-carat jewellery, according to the 6 November rate updates on BankBazaar. The table below shows the price comparison.

Metal

Kochi

Thrissur

22K gold (1 gram) 13,385 13,386
24K gold (1 gram) 14,054 14,054
22K gold (8 grams) 1,07,080 1,07,080
Silver (1 gram) 210.10 209.20

Note: These are indicative rates only. They may change during the day. Jewellery buyers should also account for making charges, other associated expenses, wastage and 3% GST while calculating the final bill.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2026 shopping guide: Auspicious timings, what to buy, what to avoid

Buyers should compare jewellery prices, check hallmarking details and metal purity before making any investment or purchase.

Disclaimer: Gold and silver rates and auspicious timings are indicative and may vary. Buyers should verify the latest prices and local Panchang timings before making a purchase.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Gold CoinsDhanterasGold PriceSilverGold And Silver PricesIndiaNews
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