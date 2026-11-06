Dhanteras 2026: Best time to buy gold, silver in Kochi, Thrissur; latest purchase rate today- Shopping Shubh Muhurat

The nation is celebrating Dhanteras today, Friday, 6 November. This is a special day that presents an auspicious occasion and opportunity for households in Kerala to purchase gold, silver jewellery, coins and utensils.

Purchasing gold during this auspicious period is considered an important tradition during ‘Dhantrayodashi ’; hence, buyers of the yellow metal in Kochi and Thrissur should check the latest prices, auspicious muhurat and shopping timing details before visiting jewellery stores.

According to details on the MyPanchang website, a prominent platform that provides city-specific information and Panchang calculations by Panchangkarta, the Dhanteras Pradosh Kaal with Sthira Lagna in Kochi is from 6:35:44 PM to 8:27:33 PM. In Thrissur, the corresponding period is from 6:35:01 PM to 8:27:14 PM.

Dhanteras 2026: Best time for gold and silver shopping Here are the favourable shopping windows for Kochi on 6 November, according to city-specific Choghadiya calculations, as provided on the Apna Panchang platform.

Occasion Auspicious timing Shubh Choghadiya 12:08 pm–1:36 pm Labh Choghadiya 9:04 pm–10:36 pm Dhanteras Puja Muhurat 6:35 pm–8:27 pm

These shopping windows are separate from the evening Lakshmi-Kuber Puja. Timings can vary slightly across Panchang calculations; hence, cross-checking with legitimate sources is advised.

Gold and silver rates in Kochi, Thrissur today Gold prices in both cities are around ₹13,386 per gram for 22-carat jewellery, according to the 6 November rate updates on BankBazaar. The table below shows the price comparison.

Metal Kochi Thrissur 22K gold (1 gram) ₹ 13,385 ₹ 13,386 24K gold (1 gram) ₹ 14,054 ₹ 14,054 22K gold (8 grams) ₹ 1,07,080 ₹ 1,07,080 Silver (1 gram) ₹ 210.10 ₹ 209.20

Note: These are indicative rates only. They may change during the day. Jewellery buyers should also account for making charges, other associated expenses, wastage and 3% GST while calculating the final bill.

Buyers should compare jewellery prices, check hallmarking details and metal purity before making any investment or purchase.