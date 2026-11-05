Dhanteras 2026: Bought gold last year? See how much your 10-gram investment is worth today despite recent dips

Gold remains one of the most popular investments and purchases during Dhanteras. Also known as Dhanatrayodashi, the festival marks the first day of the five-day Diwali celebrations and is observed on the 13th lunar day of the dark fortnight in the Hindu month of Kartik.

Traditionally, households buy jewellery, coins and other precious metals on auspicious occasions. Those who purchased gold around Dhanteras last year still stand to gain despite a recent correction from record highs.

Although gold prices have retreated from their peak, they remain well above their levels a year ago, delivering healthy returns for investors who bought the yellow metal during last year's festive season.

Here's a look at how much gold investment made during Dhanteras 2025 is worth today and what current demand trends suggest for the precious metal.

How much has gold appreciated since Dhanteras 2025? As of 5 November, 24-carat gold is trading at around ₹1,45,650 per 10 grams in New Delhi, whereas 22-carat gold is priced at around ₹1,34,163 per 10 grams. These prices exclude GST and additional jewellery-making charges.

During Dhanteras in October 2025, 24-carat gold was trading at approximately ₹1,32,278 per 10 grams, with prices varying slightly by city. This signifies a rise of about 9-10% in 24K gold prices today since last year.

The price of gold was trading at ₹1,23,085 per 10 grams a year ago today. This shows that 10 grams of 24K gold has appreciated by about 14.85% to 15% in Delhi over the last year.

Particulars Gold price 24-carat gold last year on November 5 ₹ 1.23-1.24 lakh 24-carat gold now ₹ 1.45-1.46 lakh Approximate annual appreciation 14%-15% Increase per 10 grams ₹ 11,000-12,000

Gold had touched approximately ₹1.83 lakh per 10 grams in late January 2026 before correcting nearly 18 to 20% from that peak.

What is driving gold demand in India? Even after today's elevated prices, institutional interest in gold remains strong. As per the World Gold Council (WGC), central banks purchased a net 321 tonnes of gold globally in the July-September quarter, up to 42% year-on-year. Gold ETFs have also recorded inflows of 211 tonnes during the quarter.

In India, gold demand increased 29% quarter-on-quarter in the September quarter but was still 29% lower year-on-year. Jewellery demand rose 33% sequentially to 100 tonnes, although it remained 20% below the year-ago level.

In India, gold demand declined 29% year-on-year to 162.5 tonnes in the July-September quarter amid higher import duty and soaring prices. The WGC explained, projecting full-year demand at 625-675 tonnes. Furthermore, digital gold purchases in India increased 44% year-on-year during the quarter.

Should buyers consider gold this Dhanteras? Gold continues to serve as a long-term store of value and a portfolio diversifier, especially amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, and between Russia and Ukraine. However, there is no assurance that returns will be replicated in the months to come. The price of gold also remains sensitive to interest rate changes, inflation, currency movements and global economic developments.

For these reasons, the decision to invest in the yellow metal should depend entirely on long-term financial planning.

Investors should ensure that purchases are not made just by chasing recent price movements