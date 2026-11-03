Dhanteras 2026: Buying gold and silver coins on Blinkit, Zepto or Instamart? 5 things to check before placing an order

Buying gold and silver coins during Dhanteras no longer necessarily requires a visit to a jewellery store. Quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart have made precious-metal purchases more accessible by allowing consumers to browse products, compare denominations and place orders through their mobile apps.

However, the convenience of doorstep delivery should not come at the cost of checking the authenticity and quality of the purchase. Consumers need to verify the seller, purity, weight, certification and final price before paying for a gold or silver coin online.

Here is how to buy precious-metal coins through quick-commerce platforms and what to check before placing an order this Dhanteras.

How to buy gold and silver coins on quick-commerce apps The process is similar across quick-commerce platforms. Open Blinkit, Zepto or Swiggy Instamart and enter keywords such as 'gold coin' or 'silver coin' in the search bar. Check the products available at your delivery location, as availability and denominations may differ by pin code.

Select the coin after checking its brand, weight, purity and product description. Compare the prices of different denominations and check whether the listing specifies the manufacturer or seller.

Before proceeding to checkout, review the final payable amount, including applicable taxes and delivery charges. Once the order is placed, retain the confirmation and invoice. At delivery, check the packaging and compare the product details with the original listing.

Do not assume that a product is genuine merely because it appears on a recognised quick-commerce platform. The manufacturer and product documentation matter just as much.

1. Check the purity and certification Gold coins are not covered by the same mandatory hallmarking requirements as gold jewellery. However, gold coins and bullion of 995 and 999 fineness can be hallmarked by BIS-approved refineries and mints under a voluntary certification scheme.

Buyers should check whether the product is 24-karat gold and whether its purity is specified as 999 or 995 fineness. They should also look for the manufacturer's certificate or other documentation confirming the coin's purity.

For silver coins, check the declared fineness, such as 999, and the manufacturer's certification. Do not assume that every precious-metal coin will carry a jewellery-style HUID number.

2. Verify the weight before ordering A coin's weight directly determines how much gold or silver the buyer receives. Check whether the listing specifies 0.5 gram, 1 gram, 2 grams, 5 grams or another denomination.

Consumers should also distinguish between the net weight of the precious metal and the total packaged weight. At delivery, compare the product details with the order confirmation and retain the packaging until the purchase has been verified.

3. Compare the final price, not just the listed price Gold and silver coin prices can vary depending on the metal's prevailing market rate, weight, purity, manufacturing charges and design.

Consumers should compare the final payable price across available products rather than choosing a coin solely because its advertised price appears lower.

Check the applicable GST and any additional charges at checkout. The invoice should clearly mention the product description, seller, price and applicable taxes. BIS also specifies invoice-related disclosures for hallmarked precious-metal articles.

4. Read the return and refund policy Before ordering, check whether the platform permits returns or replacements for precious-metal coins and what conditions apply.

Under the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, e-commerce platforms cannot refuse refunds or returns where goods are defective, deficient, spurious or materially different from what was advertised.

However, buyers should not assume that they can return a genuine coin simply because they change their minds. Platform-specific return conditions may apply.

If the delivered product has a discrepancy in weight, purity or description, photograph the coin and packaging, preserve the invoice and raise a complaint with the platform immediately.

5. Keep the invoice and purchase records Consumers should save the digital invoice, order confirmation and payment receipt. These documents establish the product purchased, its declared weight, seller and transaction value.

They can also help resolve disputes if the delivered coin differs from the product description.