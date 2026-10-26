Dhanteras 2026: Buying gold jewellery? Here's how to check purity, verify BIS hallmark and avoid costly mistakes

Buying gold jewellery during Dhanteras is a tradition for many Indian households. However, with gold prices remaining elevated, even a small difference in purity can result in a significant financial loss for buyers.

Before purchasing gold jewellery, consumers should check more than just the price and design. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has laid down guidelines covering gold hallmarking, purity verification, billing requirements and compensation for consumers who receive jewellery that does not meet the stated purity standards.

Here is what buyers should know before purchasing gold this festive season.

How can you check whether your gold jewellery is genuine? The first step is to look for the BIS hallmark, which certifies the purity of gold jewellery.

According to BIS, hallmarked gold jewellery carries three mandatory markings. These include the BIS logo, the purity of gold expressed in caratage and fineness, and a six-character alphanumeric Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) code.

For instance, 22-carat gold is marked 22K916, indicating 91.6% gold content. Similarly, 18-carat gold carries the marking 18K750, indicating 75% gold content.

Consumers should understand these differences because the price of jewellery depends partly on its gold content.

A 22-carat ornament and an 18-carat ornament of identical weight should not be valued at the same gold rate, assuming other factors remain unchanged.

BIS also requires registered jewellers to display their registration certificate at the shop. They must provide a magnifying glass with at least 10X magnification to help customers examine hallmark markings.

How can you verify the HUID number using the BIS Care app? A hallmark is an important indicator of purity, but buyers can also independently verify the identification number printed on their jewellery.

Every HUID-marked gold jewellery article carries a unique six-character alphanumeric code that can be checked through the official BIS Care mobile application.

Consumers can download the BIS Care app, select the 'Verify HUID' option and enter the identification code engraved on the jewellery.

The application allows users to check information associated with the hallmarked article, including its purity and hallmarking details.

Buyers should compare the information displayed in the application with the markings on the ornament.

If the details do not match, they should seek clarification from the jeweller before completing the purchase.

For jewellery sold as a pair, such as earrings, BIS guidelines require each article to carry its own hallmark and HUID. Detachable components must also be separately hallmarked.

What should you check on the gold jewellery bill? Checking purity is only one part of purchasing gold. Consumers should also examine the invoice carefully.

According to BIS guidelines, the invoice for hallmarked jewellery must mention the description of each article, the net weight of the precious metal, its purity in caratage and fineness, and hallmarking charges.

Buyers should separately check the gold rate, making charges, applicable GST and the final amount payable.

For instance, a necklace may contain gemstones or other decorative materials. Its total weight may therefore differ from the actual weight of gold used.

This distinction matters because buyers should understand how much they are paying for the precious metal and how much relates to other components.

Consumers should also ask about the jeweller's exchange and buyback policies, particularly whether making charges and other deductions will apply when selling or exchanging the ornament.

BIS states that mentioning the HUID number on the invoice is currently voluntary. However, buyers should retain the invoice because it can serve as important evidence if a dispute arises.

What happens if hallmarked gold turns out to be less pure? Consumers have specific rights if hallmarked jewellery fails to meet the purity standards indicated on the article.

According to BIS consumer protection guidelines, buyers can get their jewellery tested at a BIS-recognised Assaying and Hallmarking Centre. If testing establishes that the gold is less pure than the hallmark indicates, the consumer is entitled to compensation under BIS rules.

The compensation is calculated at twice the amount of the difference arising from the shortage in purity, based on the weight of the jewellery. The testing charges are also included.

Consumers should retain the purchase invoice and testing report when seeking compensation.

Are gold coins and bars also required to carry HUID? Buyers should understand that the mandatory hallmarking requirements for gold jewellery do not apply in exactly the same way to gold coins and bars.

According to BIS, the mandatory hallmarking order applies to gold jewellery and artefacts, not gold bullion and coins. Gold bullion and coins of 999 or 995 fineness can be hallmarked by BIS-approved refineries and mints.

Therefore, buyers purchasing gold coins or bars should check the stated purity, weight, seller credentials and relevant certification instead of assuming that every genuine gold product must carry a jewellery-style HUID.