Dhanteras 2026: Buying gold, silver coins on Blinkit, Instamart today? Check discounts from Malabar, Kalyan and others

Planning to buy gold or silver coins this Dhanteras? Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart are offering coins from Joyalukkas, MMTC-PAMP, Kalyan Jewellers and others at discounts of up to 78%. Here are the prices, weights and deals to check before ordering.

Sheetal Goel
Published6 Nov 2026, 07:29 AM IST
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Dhanteras 2026: Buying gold, silver coins on Blinkit, Instamart today? Check discounts across Malabar, Kalyan and others. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Dhanteras 2026: Buying gold, silver coins on Blinkit, Instamart today? Check discounts across Malabar, Kalyan and others. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

If you are planning to buy gold or silver coins today, on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, but want to avoid visiting a jewellery store, quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart offer several options.

These include 24-karat gold coins and 999-purity silver coins from jewellery brands such as Joyalukkas, Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Mia by Tanishq and MMTC-PAMP. Here is a look at the coins available and the discounts listed on the two platforms.

Blinkit: Gold and silver coins available at up to 77% discount

Blinkit lists gold coins from Joyalukkas, Muthoot Exim, and MMTC-PAMP, as well as 999-purity silver coins. Discounts listed on the platform can reach 77%.

BlinkitWeight and purityDiscounted PriceMRPDiscount
Joyalukkas Lakshmi Ganesh Design Gold Coin1g, 24K 15,100 30,00049%
Muthoot Exim Lakshmi Ganesh Design Gold Coin1g, 24K 15,100 30,00049%
MMTC-PAMP Lotus Design Gold Coin0.5g, 24K 8,380 29,00071%
Joyalukkas Lakshmi Ganesh Design Silver Coin10g, 999 2,175 5,00056%
MMTC-PAMP Lakshmi Ganesh Design Silver Coin10g, 999 2,480 11,00077%
Muthoot Exim Goddess Lakshmi Design Silver Coin10g, 999 2,175 5,00056%

The highest listed discount on Blinkit is 77% on the MMTC-PAMP Lakshmi Ganesh silver coin weighing 10g. Among gold coins, the MMTC-PAMP 0.5g Lotus design coin carries the highest discount of 71%.

Gold

24K Per 10g
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Silver

Per Kg
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Also Read | Gold, silver prices 2026: Which will offer better returns in next 1, 3, 5 years?

Swiggy Instamart: Gold and silver coins available at up to 78% discount

Swiggy Instamart also lists gold and silver coins from established jewellery brands, including Kalyan Jewellers, Mia by Tanishq, Malabar and Giva.

InstamartWeight and purityDiscounted PriceMRPDiscount
Kalyan Jewellers Flower Gold Coin1g, 24K 14,599 26,00043%
Mia by Tanishq Lotus Gold Coin1g, 24K 16,639 22,00024%
Malabar Lakshmi Gold Coin1g, 24K 15,879 22,00027%
Kalyan Jewellers Lakshmi Silver Coin10g, 999 2,169 10,00078%
Giva Lakshmi Ganesh Silver Coin10g, 999 2,499 9,99975%
Malabar Lakshmi Ganesh Silver Coin10g, 999 2,829 5,00043%

For gold buyers, the Kalyan Jewellers 1g Flower coin is listed at 14,599, the lowest price among the 1g gold coins with a 43% discount. For silver buyers, the Kalyan Jewellers 10g Lakshmi silver coin also carries the highest listed discount of 78%.

Also Read | Dhanteras gold offers: Malabar, Joyalukkas, Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers compared

What should buyers keep in mind?

While the discounts may appear attractive, buyers should check the coin's weight, purity, brand, packaging, authenticity, and applicable taxes before placing an order. Prices and availability may vary depending on the delivery location and stock.

Disclaimer: Prices, MRPs and discounts are based on the listings shared from the platforms and may change. Check the latest price and product details on the respective apps before purchasing.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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