Dhanteras 2026: Buying gold, silver coins on Blinkit, Instamart today? Check discounts from Malabar, Kalyan and others

If you are planning to buy gold or silver coins today, on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, but want to avoid visiting a jewellery store, quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart offer several options.
These include 24-karat gold coins and 999-purity silver coins from jewellery brands such as Joyalukkas, Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Mia by Tanishq and MMTC-PAMP. Here is a look at the coins available and the discounts listed on the two platforms.
Blinkit lists gold coins from Joyalukkas, Muthoot Exim, and MMTC-PAMP, as well as 999-purity silver coins. Discounts listed on the platform can reach 77%.
|Blinkit
|Weight and purity
|Discounted Price
|MRP
|Discount
|Joyalukkas Lakshmi Ganesh Design Gold Coin
|1g, 24K
|₹15,100
|₹30,000
|49%
|Muthoot Exim Lakshmi Ganesh Design Gold Coin
|1g, 24K
|₹15,100
|₹30,000
|49%
|MMTC-PAMP Lotus Design Gold Coin
|0.5g, 24K
|₹8,380
|₹29,000
|71%
|Joyalukkas Lakshmi Ganesh Design Silver Coin
|10g, 999
|₹2,175
|₹5,000
|56%
|MMTC-PAMP Lakshmi Ganesh Design Silver Coin
|10g, 999
|₹2,480
|₹11,000
|77%
|Muthoot Exim Goddess Lakshmi Design Silver Coin
|10g, 999
|₹2,175
|₹5,000
|56%
The highest listed discount on Blinkit is 77% on the MMTC-PAMP Lakshmi Ganesh silver coin weighing 10g. Among gold coins, the MMTC-PAMP 0.5g Lotus design coin carries the highest discount of 71%.
Swiggy Instamart also lists gold and silver coins from established jewellery brands, including Kalyan Jewellers, Mia by Tanishq, Malabar and Giva.
|Instamart
|Weight and purity
|Discounted Price
|MRP
|Discount
|Kalyan Jewellers Flower Gold Coin
|1g, 24K
|₹14,599
|₹26,000
|43%
|Mia by Tanishq Lotus Gold Coin
|1g, 24K
|₹16,639
|₹22,000
|24%
|Malabar Lakshmi Gold Coin
|1g, 24K
|₹15,879
|₹22,000
|27%
|Kalyan Jewellers Lakshmi Silver Coin
|10g, 999
|₹2,169
|₹10,000
|78%
|Giva Lakshmi Ganesh Silver Coin
|10g, 999
|₹2,499
|₹9,999
|75%
|Malabar Lakshmi Ganesh Silver Coin
|10g, 999
|₹2,829
|₹5,000
|43%
For gold buyers, the Kalyan Jewellers 1g Flower coin is listed at ₹14,599, the lowest price among the 1g gold coins with a 43% discount. For silver buyers, the Kalyan Jewellers 10g Lakshmi silver coin also carries the highest listed discount of 78%.
While the discounts may appear attractive, buyers should check the coin's weight, purity, brand, packaging, authenticity, and applicable taxes before placing an order. Prices and availability may vary depending on the delivery location and stock.
Disclaimer: Prices, MRPs and discounts are based on the listings shared from the platforms and may change. Check the latest price and product details on the respective apps before purchasing.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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