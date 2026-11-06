Dhanteras 2026: Check ₹10 digital gold, 3% cashback and ₹11 daily SIP offers from super.money, Angel One and JioFinance

Today, the nation celebrates Dhanteras, an auspicious occasion associated with buying gold, planning long-term wealth creation and making new investment decisions. In line with this, prominent fintech platforms are tapping into this festive sentiment with offers that allow aspiring investors and consumers to start investing with small amounts, earn cashbacks on digital purchases, and even convert reward points into gold.

Well-known fintech platforms such as super.money, Angel One and JioFinance have recently announced three initiatives aimed at boosting festive-season sentiment and encouraging investments, as reported by Business Today. Here is what consumers need to know.

1. Super.money: Buy digital gold for ₹ 10 and get 3% cashback Bengaluru-based super.money has launched 24-karat digital gold purchases starting at ₹10 through UPI. In this, customers can earn assured 3% cashback on eligible purchases, subject to a monthly cap of ₹9,000 per user. The complete transaction will be managed through the super.money app, and the proceeds will be transferred to an individual's registered bank account.

For example, a ₹1,000 purchase can earn ₹30 in cashback, whereas a ₹10,000 purchase can earn ₹300. The platform has specified a purchase limit of ₹50,000 and a maximum holding of 20 grams. In this case, the gold is sourced and stored through SafeGold, and customers can even sell their holdings through the application.

2. Angel One: Start a daily SIP with ₹ 11 Angel One has introduced its ‘ ₹11 Ka Shagun’ campaign. This campaign focuses on expanding the investor base by enabling investors to start investing in mutual funds with a daily SIP of ₹11.

Now, this investment amounts to about ₹330 over 30 days and approximately ₹4,015 annually, assuming investments are made every calendar day. Such a strategy can help introduce the concepts of equity markets and mutual funds to new and emerging investors.

Mutual funds are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI); however, the returns on investments in this asset class are market-linked and not guaranteed.

3. JioFinance: Convert reward points into gold Jio Finance Platform and Service Limited has introduced a facility permitting JioFinance+ customers to redeem accumulated JioPoints for 24-karat digital gold.

In this case, every point is worth ₹0.25, with a minimum redemption requirement of 400 points, equivalent to ₹100. The gold earned through this is credited to an individual customer’s JioGold account.

What should investors consider? Given that these offers create a buzz and lower the entry barrier, aspiring investors should clearly understand the associated risks and expenses. Digital gold is not regulated by SEBI, and do note that GST, buying and selling spreads, and redemption conditions can impact eventual returns. Cashbacks and other associated offers do not guarantee profits or assured gains either.

Today, the festival of Dhanteras can be a unique opportunity to begin an investment journey and imbibe a positive new habit; promotional offers and lucrative benefits should not be the sole reason for financial decisions.