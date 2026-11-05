Dhanteras 2026 date and time: Is auspicious muhurat on 5 or 6 November? Check shubh muhurat, cautions for buying

When is Dhanteras this year? A mix-up regarding the exact date of Dhanteras has many wondering whether the festival falls on Thursday, November 5, or Friday, November 6. Because Hindu festivals are determined by the lunar calendar (tithi), dates rarely align perfectly with the Gregorian calendar.
Dhanteras is traditionally celebrated on Trayodashi, the thirteenth day of the waning moon in the month of Kartik.
In 2026, this specific tithi only begins on Friday morning. Thursday, November 5, is designated for Rama Ekadashi and Govatsa Dwadashi.
The calculation hinges on the evening puja window. Dwadashi runs from approximately 10:35 AM on Thursday to 10:30 AM on Friday. Trayodashi then takes over, ending at roughly 10:47 AM on Saturday, November 7.
The primary Lakshmi-Kubera puja must be performed during pradosh kaal—the period immediately following sunset—while Trayodashi is still active. Friday evening meets this requirement perfectly.
By sunset on Saturday, the tithi will have already transitioned to Chaturdashi. Therefore, standard Panchangs confirm Friday, November 6, as the definitive date for Dhanteras.
Any purchase made after 10:30 AM on Friday qualifies as a Dhanteras buy, whether it is a coin, utensil, or jewellery. However, families often prefer to complete their shopping by late afternoon so the newly acquired items can be placed before deities during the evening puja.
From an astrological standpoint, buyers should exercise caution with large investments this year. On Dhanteras morning, a retrograde Venus shifts into Virgo, its weakest sign. Because Venus governs gold, silver, and luxury goods, astrologers advise against massive expenditures.
Opting for sensible, smaller purchases—such as a silver coin, a brass diya, or a steel kitchen pot—is highly recommended for 2026.
The most auspicious window for the Dhanteras puja occurs when pradosh kaal overlaps with Vrishabha lagna (a fixed sign). According to traditional beliefs, wealth welcomed under a fixed lagna remains stable.
New Delhi: 6:02 PM to 7:57 PM (Pradosh kaal: 5:33 PM to 8:09 PM)
Gurugram: 6:03 PM to 7:59 PM
Jaipur: 6:11 PM to 8:07 PM
Chennai: 6:14 PM to 8:10 PM
Hyderabad: 6:15 PM to 8:13 PM
Pune: 6:32 PM to 8:31 PM
Note: In other regions, the ideal window typically aligns with local sunset times, which may shift by a few minutes.
Friday’s observances extend beyond wealth. The day also marks Dhanvantari Jayanti, celebrating the birth of the divine healer associated with Ayurveda, making it an ideal time to pray for health.
Furthermore, as a Friday Trayodashi, it is also Shukra Pradosh Vrat, a time when many devotees offer twilight prayers to Lord Shiva.
Following the main evening puja, tradition dictates lighting the Yama Deep—a single lamp with four wicks, placed outside the main entrance facing south—as a prayer to protect the household from untimely death.
November 6, Friday: Dhanteras
November 7, Saturday: Choti Diwali / Naraka Chaturdashi
November 8, Sunday: Main Diwali / Lakshmi Puja
November 9, Monday: Govardhan Puja
November 10, Tuesday: Bhai Dooj
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