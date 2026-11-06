Dhanteras 2026 gold buying race: 10 cities in India where yellow metal is a religion – Is your city on the list?

Gold buying is deeply woven into India's festive traditions, particularly during Dhanteras and Diwali, when households purchase jewellery, coins, and other precious-metal items as symbols of prosperity and good fortune.

From Chennai and Kochi in the south to Kolkata in the east and Jaipur in the north, several cities have established gold markets and strong jewellery-buying cultures. However, this year’s Dhanteras buying comes amid volatile gold prices. On 6 November, gold is currently priced at ₹1,42,390 per 10 grams, down ₹2,070, or 1.43%, as of 10:50 am, according to Bullions.co.in.

In its November 2026 report, the World Gold Council (WGC) mentioned that domestic gold prices were around 45% higher year-on-year in the third quarter (July-September 2026). This weighed on jewellery demand, which fell 20% year-on-year to 100 tonnes, its weakest third-quarter level since 2020.

According to search data from local search platform Justdial, reported by 7Globe, searches for gold jewellery increased 46% in India between November 2025 and October 2026 compared with the corresponding period a year earlier. Here are 10 Indian cities with established gold-buying traditions and jewellery markets.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chennai's T. Nagar and NSC Bose Road are prominent jewellery shopping destinations. Traditional 22-carat jewellery, temple designs, and wedding purchases contribute to the city's gold-buying culture. Gold jewellery searches increased 36% during the November 2025 and October 2026 period tracked by Justdial.

Hyderabad, Telangana Laad Bazaar, Begum Bazaar and Basheerbagh are among Hyderabad's established jewellery markets. Traditional ornaments and wedding jewellery remain important purchases. Gold jewellery searches increased by 54%.

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Kochi, Kerala Broadway and MG Road are important shopping destinations in Kochi. Gold holds a prominent place in Kerala's wedding and household traditions, with jewellery purchases forming an important part of festive shopping.

Bengaluru, Karnataka Commercial Street and Chickpet are established jewellery shopping areas. Justdial recorded a 62% increase in searches for gold coin dealers in Bengaluru, indicating rising interest in investment-oriented gold purchases.

Kolkata, West Bengal Bowbazar and Burrabazar are among Kolkata's established jewellery and trading markets. The city recorded the highest growth in gold jewellery searches among the cities tracked, at 67%.

Mumbai, Maharashtra Zaveri Bazaar and Bhuleshwar are major jewellery trading hubs. Gold jewellery searches in Mumbai increased 33% year-on-year.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat Manek Chowk is one of Ahmedabad's prominent traditional jewellery and bullion markets. Searches for auspicious Dhanteras-related items increased 42%.

Delhi Dariba Kalan and Chandni Chowk are among the capital's established jewellery markets. Gold jewellery searches increased 62%, while searches for gold coin dealers rose 37%.

Jaipur, Rajasthan Johari Bazaar is known for Kundan, Polki and Meenakari jewellery. Searches for auspicious Dhanteras-related items increased by 44%.

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu Oppanakara Street and Raja Street are prominent jewellery shopping areas. Gold jewellery searches increased 25% year-on-year.