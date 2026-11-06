Dhanteras 2026: How much gold and silver should you buy? Experts reveal the right portfolio allocation for investors

Planning to invest in gold and silver this Dhanteras 2026? Experts explain how much of your investment portfolio should go into precious metals, why gold should form the core allocation and how staggered purchases can help manage investment risks.

Shivam Shukla
Published6 Nov 2026, 02:34 PM IST
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Dhanteras 2026: Experts explain how much gold and silver investors should hold in their portfolios, why precious metals matter and how to balance investment risks. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Dhanteras 2026: Experts explain how much gold and silver investors should hold in their portfolios, why precious metals matter and how to balance investment risks. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Dhanteras is the festival of lights and celebrations. It is traditionally associated with buying gold and silver, but precious metals can also serve a broader, more profound objective in an investment portfolio.

Beyond their festive appeal, precious metals can also provide investors with an opportunity to diversify and serve as a hedge against market uncertainty and geopolitical risks, such as the US-Iran war. Still, deciding how much to invest requires balancing financial goals, risk appetite, understanding of investment and exposure to other asset classes.

How much gold and silver should you hold?

Akshat Garg, Head – Research & Product, Choice Wealth, has recommended that aspiring investors keep precious metal exposure measured rather than allowing it to dominate the portfolio. He has explained this with a simple example.

“For a 10 lakh portfolio, I would put 6.5 lakh in equities, 2.75 lakh in bonds and 75,000 in gold and silver,” he said.

He has advised individuals aiming to build an investment portfolio this Dhanteras and Diwali to limit precious-metal exposure to about 5-10% of the total portfolio size, with a large allocation to gold. He suggested splitting the 75,000 investment between gold and silver, in the ratio of 50,000 in gold and 25,000 in silver. He also believes that an investor should consider making these investments through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or funds of funds, and spreading purchases over time.

Also Read | Diwali, Dhanteras shopping: 5 tips to avoid credit card debt this festive season

According to Samit Guha, Managing Director & CEO, MMTC-PAMP, investors can consider allocating around 10–15% of their portfolio to gold and silver, depending on their financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon. Guha believes that precious metals can play an important role in portfolio diversification and long-term savings.

On the strategy of investing in precious metals, he explained, “Rather than making large purchases at once, investors can adopt a staggered approach to build their holdings across different price points. They can also choose between physical gold and silver in the form of coins and bars, or digital gold and silver for smaller, more frequent purchases.”

Gold or silver: What should investors consider?

Garg is of the opinion that gold is the core precious metal holding. According to him, this is due to its strategic role and significance as a portfolio hedge. Silver, on the other hand, has industrial uses and significance, making its prices more sensitive to economic conditions and market movements.

He has also warned against chasing recent price movements, emphasising the importance of staying diversified across equities, fixed income and precious metals. Garg has suggested allocating about 5-10% to precious metals, while Guha has advised a 10-15% allocation of the portfolio towards gold and silver.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2026: 3 hallmark signs on gold, silver jewellery; BIS Care app check

Dhanteras can be an opportune time to begin investing in precious metals or to strengthen existing holdings. However, aspiring investors should ensure they plan well in advance, prioritise prudent allocation of capital, stagger their purchases objectively, and avoid concentrating their savings in gold and silver. A well-planned, balanced portfolio, rather than a large, emotion-driven festive purchase, can support long-term wealth creation.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and should not be construed as investment advice. Gold and silver investments carry market risks. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon before making investment decisions.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

DhanterasPersonal FinancePortfolioPortfolio Strategy
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